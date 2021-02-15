WARNING: Donegal shoppers advised of recall of popular supermarket brand fish product

Contact
Food recall alert issued over tuna product
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for batches of SuperValu Yellowfin Tuna Steaks due to possible presence of histamine.
According to the FSAI: "As a precaution, Supervalu is recalling two batches of its Signature Taste Yellowfin Tuna Steaks due to the possible presence of elevated histamine levels.
"In some people, elevated levels of histamine can cause symptoms which are similar to those of an allergic reaction.
"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches."
The affected product details are:
Product: SuperValu Signature Taste Line Caught Yellowfin Tuna Steaks~
Pack size: 240g
Batch Code / Use-by dates: 16/02/2021 and 17/02/2021
Country Of Origin: Unknown
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.