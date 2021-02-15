Two Donegal organisations named as National Finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Two organisations from Donegal, Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter and Raphoe Community Sports Development, have been named amongst the thirty-six community groups, sports clubs and organisations from all over Ireland who were today announced as finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

In 2014, a group of Letterkenny residents came together to form the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter to work on the restoration of historical landmark buildings within the area which had fallen into a state of disrepair. Since forming, the group has been recognized for their contributions to heritage conservation and development. In 2019, the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter received a National Award from the National Planning Institute of Ireland. The group will contest in the Heritage category of the Good Causes Awards.

Raphoe Community Sports Development are finalists in the Sport category of the Awards. For over 40 years, the club never had a pitch of their own and played all their games on farm fields, a school pitch and most often, away from home. The funding received allowed the Donegal club to build a playing pitch that would finally give their local teams a home ground to play on. The club has since trained new coaches and taken part in a Building Positive Clubs programme. They have also played a part in numerous cross-community and cross-border Peace initiatives over the years. The club is now home to over 160 playing members and 16 teams of both male and female players.

The 36 winning groups will now proceed to the grand final in six categories: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community and Youth. A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced at the Awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.

Speaking at the announcement, the CEO of the National Lottery, Andrew Algeo, congratulated the 36 finalists who have reached this final stage of the awards process.

He said: “The Good Causes Awards allow us to shine a light on the outstanding work being done in our communities by extraordinary groups. Our aim is to recognize the exceptional contributions of our finalists and show the people of Ireland exactly what their participation and support in the National Lottery is achieving within their communities. We are all aware of how difficult the past year has been and how important sports clubs, organisations and groups are to our wellbeing. This truly is our chance to show our appreciation for keeping our communities going during such uncertain times.”

The judging of the National Finals of the Good Causes Awards will take place virtually this year on Tuesday 16th & Wednesday 17th February. At this stage, representatives from each of the 36 finalist groups will be asked to do a short presentation remotely to the judging panel and respond to any questions that may arise. The judging panel will be chaired by Lotto presenter & weather presenter, Nuala Carey. Fergus Finlay, Columnist and Author, will join the panel as an independent judge at this stage.

Fergus Finlay spoke candidly about his involvement with the Good Causes Awards: “It is such an honour to be involved in the Good Causes Awards as the event really is a unique opportunity to highlight the array of remarkable groups and organisations doing great things in communities all over the country. I am looking forward to meeting the 36 finalists and hearing about the inspirational work that they have continued to do – even during Covid times. It feels even more heartening to be involved considering the difficulties that have been faced by so many during the past year.”

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this. The winners will be announced on Saturday 29th May at the Mansion House in Dublin (subject to Public health measures in place at the time). The event will alternatively take place virtually depending on the guidelines in effect.

The 36 National Lottery Good Causes Awards finalists are below. More information on the finalists and the National Lottery Good Causes Awards can be found at www.lottery.ie/good-causes- awards/finalists

Sport

Shankill Tennis Club, Dublin

South Dublin Taekwondo, Dublin

Raphoe Community Sports Development, Donegal

Kanturk Cycling Club, Cork

Ratoath Athletics Club, Meath

Ballintubber GAA, Mayo



Health & Wellbeing

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Dublin

LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, Dublin

Children in Hospital Ireland, Dublin

Lough Ree Lanesborough Angling Hub, Roscommon

Naas Community First Responders, Kildare

East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support, Galway

Heritage

Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter, Donegal

Cork Folklore Project, Cork

Cork LGBT Archive, Cork

Kilkenny Famine Experience, Kilkenny

Wildlife Rehabilitation Ireland, Meath

Irish Peatland Conservation Council, Kildare

Arts & Culture

Children’s Books Ireland, Dublin

International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, Dublin

Dance Theatre of Ireland, Dublin

Graffiti Theatre Company, Cork

Cyclone Rep, Cork

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children, Galway

Community

Age Action Ireland, Dublin

Immigrant Council of Ireland, Dublin

Kilbarrack Coast Community Project, Dublin

Irish Deaf Society, Dublin

Daingean GAA, Offaly

Headway Limerick, Limerick

Youth

Focus Ireland, Dublin

BeLonG To Youth Services, Dublin

Millennium Family Resource Centre, Tipperary

Autism Support Louth and Meath, Louth

The Irish Pilgrimage Trust, Galway

Blue Box Creative Learning Centre, Limerick

Nearly 30c in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.