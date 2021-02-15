Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bloom Festival 2021 the latest event to fall victim to Covid-19

Bloom Festival 2021 the latest event to fall victim to Covid-19

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Bord Bia has announced that Bloom, Ireland’s largest gardening and lifestyle festival, will not take place in the Phoenix Park from June 3 to June 7 this year.

The festival attracts visitors from all over the country and is very popular with Donegal gardening enthusiasts.

Due to the ongoing threat to public safety from Covid-19, the festival will take place virtually in 2021.

On the 15th consecutive year of the festival, a programme of initiatives and online events created in partnership with some of Ireland’s leading garden designers and long-time festival participants will bring the joy of Bloom to life in a new and uplifting way.

Bord Bia CEO, Tara McCarthy said: “I want to thank all of Bloom’s fans, as well as the hundreds of growers, designers, contractors, exhibitors and sponsors, for their continued support as we plan this year’s festival. Bord Bia Bloom would not be possible without their passion and enthusiasm, and while we are very disappointed we can’t gather in the Phoenix Park, the Bloom team is excited to continue to bring the joy and benefits of gardening to the public this summer."

"We know that gardening has had a positive impact on many people’s mental and physical well-being throughout this difficult period and during last year’s Bloom At Home initiative we saw thousands of both new and experienced gardeners embrace it over the June Bank Holiday.

"We are inviting the public to join us virtually again this year and safely enjoy Bord Bia Bloom from their own homes.”

Following the success of last year's #BloomwithRTÉ competition, Bord Bia is once again partnering with RTÉ for an online celebration of gardening across the country, from country lawns to city balconies.

Full details of initiative will be announced in the coming months.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie