National: Two people arrested after vehicle search leads to huge cannabis seizure

Gardaí have seized cannabis with an estimated value of €192,000 following a joint intelligence-led operation following the search of a vehicle in the Portlaoise area on Monday.



The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Laois/Offaly Divisional Drugs Units and Revenue Customs Officers conducted the search which resulted in the discovery of 9.6kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €192,000.



A 27 year old man and a 28 year old woman were arrested at the scene.

They were taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice ( Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.