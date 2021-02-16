Latest weather forecast for Donegal, Tuesday, February 16

Contact
Today there will be a mix of cloud and bright spells with scattered blustery showers. Some of the showers may be heavy with a slight risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds will ease through the morning and the showers will become light and more isolated in the afternoon. According to Met Éireann, the highest temperatures will range between eight to 10 degrees.
The outlook for the rest of the week is for wet and windy weather at times.
Tonight will be a blustery night with rain moving across the country and followed by widespread showers. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.
Tomorrow will see sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, most frequent in the west and south with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.
