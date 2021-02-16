Back Lanes needed to be a priority - Donegal councillor

Fears that badly needed work to back lanes in a number of Letterkenny's housing estates might fall down the priority list were aired at the recent Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh tabled a motion which urged Donegal County Council to consider ways of getting the remaining back lanes in the town completed.

Cllr Kavanagh said this problem went back to the days of the former Town Council. A number of lanes had not been completed before that council went out of existence. These has been raised on an ongoing basis by all councillors he said but works on a few still remains outstanding.

He was told in a council reply that a policy proposal was developed for the maintenance of roads and footpaths, public lighting, green areas and back lanes in council housing estates.

The policy was considered and agreed by the Roads and Transportation and Housing and Corporate Strategic Policy Committees (SPCs) at the end of the term of the previous council.

The policy was considered by the council but was not finalised.

It is now proposed to bring the policy as recommended by both Strategic Policy Committees previously to the next meetings of the Roads and Transportation and Housing and Corporate Strategic Policy Committees for consideration and adoption.

The reply added that the draft policy proposed tat estates would be surveyed and that annual programmes of maintenance and improvement works and budgets would be developed. The carrying out of the works would be done in the most efficient manner either by contract or direct labour depending on the circumstances.

Cllr Kavanagh said while the answer was positive he wasn't sure what is meant as it appeared to suggest a combination of housing and road SPCs would be involved and he was concerned back lanes might be left to the bottom of the priority list.

"We have to make a serious effort to get a couple of these back lanes done. They are in terrible condition even though they are providing an important service to the estates," he said.