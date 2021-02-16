Donegal parish runs out of takeaway blessed ashes ahead of Ash Wednesday

Parishioners of a Donegal parish will still be able to receive their ashes on Ash Wednesday despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

Clonmany parish priest Fr Brian Bradley has teamed up with the local Centra shop to provide pre-blessed ashes to residents.

The per-blessed ashes are placed in sealed containers and left in local churches to be picked-up by parishioners.

As well as the holy ashes, the containers include a prayer to be said on Wednesday, when the ashes can be given out in parishioners' homes.

The 200 containers were left in the churches on Sunday and Fr Brady has confirmed they have since run out.

Fr Bradley said: “Unfortunately they will be available only on a first come first serve basis, one container to each family, and whenever they run out there will be no more.

"Receiving the ashes has been an important part of our way of being Catholic and this is an attempt to ensure that those who wish to continue this valuable tradition will have the opportunity to do so.”

Among the churches in the Clonmany parish are St Mary’s Church, Clonmany, St Michael’s Church, Urris and the Oratory of the Assumption, Ballyliffin.