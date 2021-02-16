Information night for youths in Donegal border town

Contact
Strive Information Night
Calling all Young People from the Lifford area.
Are you aged 14-24 and ready to meet new people and have fun.
Then you may be interested in an information night which takes place over Zoom tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17 starting at 7pm.
The Strive Information Night will consist of a programme of work on the themes of personal development, , good relations and citizenship.
Strive is a jam packed six-month programme involving games, food, trips, activities and craic!
For more information contact Leanne@includeyouth.org
