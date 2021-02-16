Appeal after Donegal house owner disturbs burglar

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an attempted burglary at a house in Bridgend.

The owner of the property was woken at around 5.10am on Monday, February 15 and saw a male wearing a dark hooded top attempting to gain entry to a shed.

When disturbed, the male fled the scene in a 4X4 vehicle. Nothing was taken in the incident but damage was caused to a fence on the property.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time to contact them at Buncrana on 074 9320 540.