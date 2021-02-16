Schools to reopen on phased basis from March 1

Contact
Children could be returning back to school on a phased basis from Monday, March 1
It's reported that all Irish schools will reopen on a phased basis from Monday week, March 1.
Education Minister Norma Foley is expected to announce to the Cabinet that her department is planning for the phased full reopening of schools from 1 March.
RTÉ has reported the breaking news revealed to it by Government sources.
The minister will also address the Oireachtas sub-committee on Education on the issue of assessment for this year's Leaving Certificate.
Sources at the Department of Education say it is hoped that she will be in a position to announce concrete plans for the Leaving Certificate when she goes before the committee, but this is not yet certain.
Talks between the department, teacher trade unions and other parties are said to be "really at the nub of the issue", according to Emma O'Kelly's report.
Students with additional needs and Leaving Certificate students are the priority, followed by smaller children for whom remote learning is more difficult.
Last week, almost 4,000 children with additional educational needs returned to in-person education. It is over eight weeks since schools closed before Christmas, replaced by remote learning since January due to the continued Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The owner of the property was woken at around 5.10am and saw a male attempting to gain entry to a shed
The incident happened at a car park on Main Street in Ballybofey beside McElhinney’s at around 5am on January 22.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.