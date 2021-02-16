Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bundoran native Tara Rodgers is new Sligo Chamber President

"It is going to be challenging year for businesses "

Bundoran native Tara Rodgers is new Sligo Chamber President

Tara Rodgers, the new President of the Sligo Chamber of Commerce

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Bundoran native,, Tara Rodgers, has been elected as President of Sligo Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2021.

Tara has recently been appointed manager of EBS in Sligo having previously worked for Bank of Ireland as head of banking for Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

She has been member of the executive of Sligo Chamber since 2016 and will continue to follow on the great work done by Karl Kelly as President of the Chamber for 2020.

“I am delighted and privileged to have been elected president of Sligo Chamber of Commerce. It is going to be challenging year for businesses and our members as we progress out of the restrictions," she said.

“There will be different challenges like getting people back into the workplace and different financial and social aspects when dealing in business into the future. I see this as an opportunity for Sligo to attract people who wish to relocate here.

“We need to ensure that we put Sligo out there as a great place to work, live and visit. I am really looking forward to the year ahead. Hopefully when the restrictions are lifted, I will get out and about to meet our members.”

CEO of Sligo Chamber, Aidan Doyle, welcomed the appointment.

“We congratulate Tara on her election as President of Sligo Chamber for 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit have had, and continue to have, a serious impact on our region.

“As president, Tara and Sligo Chamber’s priority for 2021 is to continue to support businesses in the region during this pandemic, and in the recovery, once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted through our communications and Skillnet training programmes,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie