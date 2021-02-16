Bundoran native Tara Rodgers is new Sligo Chamber President

Contact
Tara Rodgers, the new President of the Sligo Chamber of Commerce
Bundoran native,, Tara Rodgers, has been elected as President of Sligo Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2021.
Tara has recently been appointed manager of EBS in Sligo having previously worked for Bank of Ireland as head of banking for Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.
She has been member of the executive of Sligo Chamber since 2016 and will continue to follow on the great work done by Karl Kelly as President of the Chamber for 2020.
“I am delighted and privileged to have been elected president of Sligo Chamber of Commerce. It is going to be challenging year for businesses and our members as we progress out of the restrictions," she said.
“There will be different challenges like getting people back into the workplace and different financial and social aspects when dealing in business into the future. I see this as an opportunity for Sligo to attract people who wish to relocate here.
“We need to ensure that we put Sligo out there as a great place to work, live and visit. I am really looking forward to the year ahead. Hopefully when the restrictions are lifted, I will get out and about to meet our members.”
CEO of Sligo Chamber, Aidan Doyle, welcomed the appointment.
“We congratulate Tara on her election as President of Sligo Chamber for 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit have had, and continue to have, a serious impact on our region.
“As president, Tara and Sligo Chamber’s priority for 2021 is to continue to support businesses in the region during this pandemic, and in the recovery, once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted through our communications and Skillnet training programmes,” he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny Institute of Technology is to be one of 37 vaccination centres in the country and is the only centre to be announced for Donegal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.