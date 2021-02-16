Tilting at windmills: Traffic comes to a standstill in a Donegal town as wind farm parts breeze past

Contact
the lorries carrying parts for the wind farm as they go through Stranorlar
Is it a bird?
Is it a plane?
No it's just parts for a windmill.
Traffic came to a stand shortly after 8pm in the Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar on Tuesday night as vehicles with bright orange flashing lights made their way through.
It might have looked like an advertisement for a circus but it was an advance part warning of something bigger to come.
As every motorist knows getting through these towns can be a nightmare at times so when two articulated lorries appeared cars, lorries and vans quickly made their way to the side of the road.
The long tubular towers made for an impressive but an unusual sight none the less.
As one onlooker stated: "They look impressive, wind power is some thing alright but it hasn't made one bit of difference to my electricity bill".
That's a question that often evades an answer.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
There have been 302 cases in the county in the last 14 days and the five-day moving average of new cases is just 14
Letterkenny Institute of Technology is to be one of 37 vaccination centres in the country and is the only centre to be announced for Donegal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.