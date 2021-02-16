Tilting at windmills: Traffic comes to a standstill in a Donegal town as wind farm parts breeze past

Is it a bird?

Is it a plane?

No it's just parts for a windmill.

Traffic came to a stand shortly after 8pm in the Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar on Tuesday night as vehicles with bright orange flashing lights made their way through.

It might have looked like an advertisement for a circus but it was an advance part warning of something bigger to come.

As every motorist knows getting through these towns can be a nightmare at times so when two articulated lorries appeared cars, lorries and vans quickly made their way to the side of the road.

The long tubular towers made for an impressive but an unusual sight none the less.

As one onlooker stated: "They look impressive, wind power is some thing alright but it hasn't made one bit of difference to my electricity bill".

That's a question that often evades an answer.