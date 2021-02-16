Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal IFA AGM - Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confident that farmers can overcome challenges ahead

Finishing touches being put to the new Beef Environment Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP – S)

Donegal IFA AGM - Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confident that farmers can overcome challenges ahead

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue, was the keynote speaker at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Donegal IFA tonight.

Minister McConalogue updated those attending the virtual AGM on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) negotiations, supports for the beef sector, and the current state-of-play on the Fair Deal legislation.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister McConalogue said: “It was great to be able to meet with the Donegal IFA and address their AGM.

"We enjoyed a robust discussion on many of our shared issues. There are challenges facing our sector at present such as changing commodity markets, the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the fallout from Brexit, but farmers have continually proven themselves to be extremely resilient and I am confident we can face down these challenges. We can plot a positive future for our farm families”.

At the AGM, the Minister also confirmed that the finishing touches were being put to the new Beef Environment Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP – S) with an official announcement expected in the next couple of weeks once approval from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has been granted.

“As part of Budget 2021, I secured €85m to support our suckler and beef sectors which are the backbone of rural Ireland. The BEEP-S scheme is a really important one for farmers who can achieve up to €90/calf. The €40m scheme, once officially approved, will deliver important income to farmers while also helping to drive genetic and animal health improvements if all measures are carried out. I hope to bring more news on this shortly,” the Minister said.    

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie