Donegal IFA AGM - Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confident that farmers can overcome challenges ahead

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue, was the keynote speaker at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Donegal IFA tonight.

Minister McConalogue updated those attending the virtual AGM on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) negotiations, supports for the beef sector, and the current state-of-play on the Fair Deal legislation.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister McConalogue said: “It was great to be able to meet with the Donegal IFA and address their AGM.

"We enjoyed a robust discussion on many of our shared issues. There are challenges facing our sector at present such as changing commodity markets, the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the fallout from Brexit, but farmers have continually proven themselves to be extremely resilient and I am confident we can face down these challenges. We can plot a positive future for our farm families”.

At the AGM, the Minister also confirmed that the finishing touches were being put to the new Beef Environment Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP – S) with an official announcement expected in the next couple of weeks once approval from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has been granted.

“As part of Budget 2021, I secured €85m to support our suckler and beef sectors which are the backbone of rural Ireland. The BEEP-S scheme is a really important one for farmers who can achieve up to €90/calf. The €40m scheme, once officially approved, will deliver important income to farmers while also helping to drive genetic and animal health improvements if all measures are carried out. I hope to bring more news on this shortly,” the Minister said.