Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Revealed: A number of new officers are elected at the Donegal IFA annual general meeting

First ever Donegal IFA agm to be online is addressed by Agriculture Minister and IFA President

Revealed: A number of new officers are elected at the Donegal IFA annual general meeting

IFA

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

A number of new officers were elected at the annual general meeting of the Co. Donegal Executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association last night.

Charlie Doherty, from Burt, is the new county treasurer, taking over the position from Laghey’s Seamus Quinn, whose term of office was up.

James Strain, from Burnfoot, takes over the post as country representative on the IFA National Animal Health Committee, succeeding Lawrence McNamee, Convoy.

The new Donegal IFA PRO is Rosses man Tom Boyd, who takes over the position previously held by Catherine Cook, Churchill.

Meanwhile, an election could be on the cards to see who takes over as the new county secretary from Adrian Gallagher, Letterkenny.

Three people have been nominated: Andrew McMenamin, Castlefin; Martin Carey, Tremone (Inishowen), and Andrew McShea, Ballyshannon.

If they all allow their names to go forward, the post will be filled following an election at the next meeting of the Co. Executive.

Last night’s meeting was the first ever agm in the county to be held online, and it proved to be very successful. In excess of 150 people were online for much of the meeting which was chaired by Donegal IFA chairperson, Brendan McLaughlin.

The meeting was addressed by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, TD, and the President of the IFA, Tipperary farmer, Tim Cullinan, who both engaged in a question and answer session.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie