Revealed: A number of new officers are elected at the Donegal IFA annual general meeting

A number of new officers were elected at the annual general meeting of the Co. Donegal Executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association last night.

Charlie Doherty, from Burt, is the new county treasurer, taking over the position from Laghey’s Seamus Quinn, whose term of office was up.

James Strain, from Burnfoot, takes over the post as country representative on the IFA National Animal Health Committee, succeeding Lawrence McNamee, Convoy.

The new Donegal IFA PRO is Rosses man Tom Boyd, who takes over the position previously held by Catherine Cook, Churchill.

Meanwhile, an election could be on the cards to see who takes over as the new county secretary from Adrian Gallagher, Letterkenny.

Three people have been nominated: Andrew McMenamin, Castlefin; Martin Carey, Tremone (Inishowen), and Andrew McShea, Ballyshannon.

If they all allow their names to go forward, the post will be filled following an election at the next meeting of the Co. Executive.

Last night’s meeting was the first ever agm in the county to be held online, and it proved to be very successful. In excess of 150 people were online for much of the meeting which was chaired by Donegal IFA chairperson, Brendan McLaughlin.

The meeting was addressed by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, TD, and the President of the IFA, Tipperary farmer, Tim Cullinan, who both engaged in a question and answer session.