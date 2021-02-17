Weather forecast for Donegal for Wednesday, February 17

Contact
Today will be bright and breezy with sunny spells and isolated showers in the morning becoming more frequent in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of eight or nine degrees with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds. In the early evening it will become mainly dry with light winds, before another spell of heavy and persistent rain spreads from the south later.
According to Met Éireann, the outlook is for further unsettled weather for the rest of the week. Mostly mild but cool enough for wintry precipitation on higher ground on Wednesday night.
Tonight will see heavy rain spread northeastwards over Ireland with a risk of flooding and some sleet or snow in places, mainly on high ground in the west.
Some icy patches may form as lowest temperatures fall to between minus one to plus three degrees.
