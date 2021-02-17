Sad passing of former national ICA president

Former national president of the Irish Countrywomen's Association, Eva Coyle from Gortfad, Raphoe, has passed away.

Mrs Coyle, who was a member of the Raphoe Guild, held the position between 1997-2000. She was also president of the Donegal branch and was an active member of many committees and held the chair of the DLDC for a spell too.

Mrs Coyle, formerly of Ferefad, Longford, always believed in keeping the ICA at the heart of community life, keeping traditions and heritage alive, while offering support, friendship, personal development and life-long learning to their members and the community

The ICA is the largest women’s association in Ireland, with circa 8,000 members and over 470 Guilds across the country.

The late Mrs Coyle passed away yesterday (Tuesday). She is survived by husband Paddy Joe; sons and daughters Edward (Raphoe), Marie (Hickey, Mullingar), John (London), Evelyn (Coyle, Mullingar), daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, Samantha, Pat, Dawn and Declan, sister Pauline Bannon (Dublin) and her grandchildren Ciàra, Niamh, Fiona, Gràinne, Emma, Èamon, Ultàn, Àine and her extended family and friends from her nursing life, her time as Sister Mary deLourdes with the Sisters of Mercy and Irish Country Women's Association.

The funeral will leave her late residence tomorrow, Thursday, February 18 for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Eunan's Church, Raphoe.