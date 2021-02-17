Contact

Donegal gardaí concerned about the 'huge increase' in cars being abandoned and burnt out

Gardai appeal to sellers of vehicles to be aware of their legal obligations

Burnt out car dumped in Offaly beauty spot

There have been incidents of cars being set alight in Inishowen, Letterkenny and Ballybofey in recent months

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí say there has been a huge increase in the number of vehicles being found abandoned and burnt out in Donegal.

There have been incidents of cars being set alight in Inishowen, Letterkenny and Ballybofey in recent months.

Gardai say young drivers are buying cars for just a few hundred euros, driving them about and then leaving them abandoned or burnt out. This is tying up the resources of the fire service and gardai in lengthy investigations.

Gardaí are appealing to people selling cars to complete the vehicle registration certificate, which they are obliged to do.

Sgt Charlene Anderson said that because the issue has become so prevalent, people selling vehicles need to be aware of their legal obligations.  

“The seller and the buyer must complete and sign the reverse side of the vehicle registration certificate. The seller must also satisfy themselves to the identity and the address of the buyer,” she said.

“The obligation falls to the seller because when this is not carried out and conducted and if we have an investigation, then there is a possibility the seller could be prosecuted because it is a legal obligation. It is up to them - they have to get the form completed by both the seller and the buyer.”

It is the responsibility of the seller to forward the vehicle certificate to the Motor Tax and Vehicle Registration section of the Department of Transport in Shannon, she said.

“When it is not done there is an office committed,” she added.

 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People's Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen.

