Concerns raised over the future of Carndonagh courthouse

North Inishowen courthouse has been closed for almost two years

Carndonagh Courthouse

Carndonagh Courthouse

Staff Reporter

Concerns have been raised once again over the closure of Carndonagh Courthouse.

A survey detailed the need for major refurbishment and maintenance works to be carried out on the building which has been lying empty now for almost two years.

It's now been confirmed that to reopen the courthouse would require hundreds of thousands of euros, a decision which has now been handed over to the Building Committee of the Courts Service Board.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District councillor Albert Doherty says the funding needed to bring the building back into use is a drop in the ocean compared to cost overruns of other projects.

Cllr Doherty said: “The long term accommodation strategy and the purported hundreds of thousands of euros required smacks of an intention by the Courts Service and the coalition government to at best delay and at worst abandon the provision and restoration of the service to Carndonagh and north Inishowen.

“The Carndonagh Traders Association and local legal providers have all called for the refurbishment works to go ahead and for the restoration of services.

“These important and numerous local voices in the community must not go unheard.

“An early and positive commitment response is now warranted from the Courts Service and from government representatives,” he said.

While the courthouse remains closed, sittings of Carndonagh District Court, which sits once per month, will continue to take place in Letterkenny due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

