Anger at more illegal dumping in Donegal

There's anger and dismay in the Falcarragh area today at the discovery of illegal dumping close to the historical Ray Church.

This is just the latest in a spate of such activities all around the county during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"It’s a disgrace to see rubbish being dumped in our beautiful countryside.



"No one has the right to make such a mess and just walk away.

"If you are thinking of dumping your rubbish, be sure that there is a growing number of people in the parish who will only be too happy to report your illegal and inconsiderate behaviour," said one local resident.