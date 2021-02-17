Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal group launches new ‘Mums in Lockdown’ survey

Carndonagh-based Spraoi agus Spórt organise classes and workshops

Donegal group launches new ‘Mums in Lockdown’ survey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Spraoi agus Spórt in Carndonagh has launched a new online survey aimed at capturing the needs of mums who have had a baby during lockdown and who would like an opportunity to connect with other new mums or who are possibly feeling anxious, socially isolated or unaware of how to get help.

The survey asks mums who have had a baby in the past 18 months if they would like to join new online classes and workshops that will be provided by Spraoi agus Spórt in the coming weeks – classes include breastfeeding support, baby yoga and massage, tips to deal with anxiety or stress, and First Aid for babies and toddlers.

The successful launch of the new Mums in Lockdown survey has already garnered 159 responses in only a few days – including from new mums in other parts of Ireland, the UK, Canada and the US.

Manager of Spraoi agus Spórt Eimear McLaughlin said the spread of Covid-19 and subsequent national lockdowns throughout the world has been a disruptive and challenging time for new mums who are having to navigate pregnancy, birth and the first months of their babies’ lives under such extraordinary circumstances.

“Whilst some will have undoubtedly thrived during lockdown, many new mums who would normally have ‘face-to-face’ supports in terms of pre- and post-natal care are now feeling socially isolated or anxious at such an important time in their lives and in the lives of their babies.

“Importantly, the essence of Spraoi agus Spórt from when we first started out on our exciting journey as a dedicated home for the Carndonagh parent and toddler group 10 years ago has always been about supporting young families and in particular new mums.

"We are therefore looking at different ways of continuing to provide such supports through tailored online classes that can better help new mums during these unprecedented times."

She added: “We are delighted to receive so many responses from new mums (from as far away as New York and Toronto) who have indicated an interest in joining our online classes and workshops.

“I would therefore encourage as many new mums as possible – locally, nationally or internationally – to take a few minutes out to complete our survey and to get involved.

“By joining our online classes I have no doubt that new mums will be better equipped with the tools to look after themselves during these challenging times as well as having the knowledge, confidence and ability to give their babies the best start in life!”

To complete the ‘Mums in Lockdown’ survey or find out more about the new online classes visit Spraoi agus Spórt’s Facebook page or website www.spraoiagussport.ie

Alternatively, new mums can also contact Spraoi agus Spórt on (074) 9373303 or e-mail bookings@spraoiagussport.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie