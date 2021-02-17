Donegal group launches new ‘Mums in Lockdown’ survey

Spraoi agus Spórt in Carndonagh has launched a new online survey aimed at capturing the needs of mums who have had a baby during lockdown and who would like an opportunity to connect with other new mums or who are possibly feeling anxious, socially isolated or unaware of how to get help.

The survey asks mums who have had a baby in the past 18 months if they would like to join new online classes and workshops that will be provided by Spraoi agus Spórt in the coming weeks – classes include breastfeeding support, baby yoga and massage, tips to deal with anxiety or stress, and First Aid for babies and toddlers.

The successful launch of the new Mums in Lockdown survey has already garnered 159 responses in only a few days – including from new mums in other parts of Ireland, the UK, Canada and the US.

Manager of Spraoi agus Spórt Eimear McLaughlin said the spread of Covid-19 and subsequent national lockdowns throughout the world has been a disruptive and challenging time for new mums who are having to navigate pregnancy, birth and the first months of their babies’ lives under such extraordinary circumstances.

“Whilst some will have undoubtedly thrived during lockdown, many new mums who would normally have ‘face-to-face’ supports in terms of pre- and post-natal care are now feeling socially isolated or anxious at such an important time in their lives and in the lives of their babies.

“Importantly, the essence of Spraoi agus Spórt from when we first started out on our exciting journey as a dedicated home for the Carndonagh parent and toddler group 10 years ago has always been about supporting young families and in particular new mums.

"We are therefore looking at different ways of continuing to provide such supports through tailored online classes that can better help new mums during these unprecedented times."

She added: “We are delighted to receive so many responses from new mums (from as far away as New York and Toronto) who have indicated an interest in joining our online classes and workshops.

“I would therefore encourage as many new mums as possible – locally, nationally or internationally – to take a few minutes out to complete our survey and to get involved.

“By joining our online classes I have no doubt that new mums will be better equipped with the tools to look after themselves during these challenging times as well as having the knowledge, confidence and ability to give their babies the best start in life!”

To complete the ‘Mums in Lockdown’ survey or find out more about the new online classes visit Spraoi agus Spórt’s Facebook page or website www.spraoiagussport.ie

Alternatively, new mums can also contact Spraoi agus Spórt on (074) 9373303 or e-mail bookings@spraoiagussport.ie