Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

HSE apologises after vaccinations at Donegal nursing home don't go ahead due to 'delivery error'

Family of resident at nursing home criticise delay

Boots Dundalk now offering a Travel Vaccination Service

The vaccinations of residents and staff at a Donegal nursing home did not go ahead after vaccines did not arrive

Reporter:

Declan Magee

The HSE has apologised after the planned vaccination of residents and staff against Covid-19 at a Donegal private nursing home did not go ahead on Tuesday.

The HSE said the first dose of vaccinations at Beach Hill Manor private nursing home in Fahan did not take place due to a delivery error.

A family member of a resident said they were told by staff that a vaccination team arrived at the facility and were there for three hours but the vaccinations did not go ahead as the vaccines did not arrive.

The relative, who did not wish to be named, said the vaccinations at the nursing home had already been delayed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in recent weeks.

A phone call on Tuesday evening revealed that the vaccinations had not taken place.

The relative said staff informed them that the vaccines had not turned up.

“It’s a disgrace. It is very upsetting as we have been waiting for ages. I was shocked. I phoned up to see how it went and when I was told it had not been given I could not believe it. But this is not the home's fault," the relative said.

In a statement, the HSE said the vaccinations did not go ahead “due to a delivery error from the National Cold Chain Service”.

“We wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents, their families and staff. Vaccinations at Beach Hill Nursing Home have been rescheduled with immediate effect and will now take place on Monday,February 22.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie