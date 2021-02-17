HSE apologises after vaccinations at Donegal nursing home don't go ahead due to 'delivery error'

The HSE has apologised after the planned vaccination of residents and staff against Covid-19 at a Donegal private nursing home did not go ahead on Tuesday.

The HSE said the first dose of vaccinations at Beach Hill Manor private nursing home in Fahan did not take place due to a delivery error.

A family member of a resident said they were told by staff that a vaccination team arrived at the facility and were there for three hours but the vaccinations did not go ahead as the vaccines did not arrive.

The relative, who did not wish to be named, said the vaccinations at the nursing home had already been delayed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in recent weeks.

A phone call on Tuesday evening revealed that the vaccinations had not taken place.

The relative said staff informed them that the vaccines had not turned up.

“It’s a disgrace. It is very upsetting as we have been waiting for ages. I was shocked. I phoned up to see how it went and when I was told it had not been given I could not believe it. But this is not the home's fault," the relative said.

In a statement, the HSE said the vaccinations did not go ahead “due to a delivery error from the National Cold Chain Service”.

“We wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents, their families and staff. Vaccinations at Beach Hill Nursing Home have been rescheduled with immediate effect and will now take place on Monday,February 22.”