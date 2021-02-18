Weather forecast for Donegal, Thursday, February 18

Today will start out wet in many places, but the rain and any sleet or snow will soon give way to brighter more showery conditions. Some of the showers will be heavy at first. Later in the day it will become mainly dry. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, in fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds, moderating later.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will start out dry and cool but wet and windy conditions will soon push into the west and southwest. Rain will extend countrywide overnight accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees will occur early in the night but it will turn milder overnight with temperatures ranging 7 to 11 degrees by dawn.

Friday will be wet and windy to begin. Brighter more showery conditions will extend from the west during the morning.