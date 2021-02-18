Donegal motorists asked to look out for oil spills

An oil spill on the Letterkenny to Lifford road is causing some delays this morning.

Everyone on the route is being advised to drive with caution.

Several motorists have claimed the area in and around the Manorcunningham Roundabout is particularly slippy.

Reports have been coming in of a separate oil spill incident near the roundabout at Oatfields former building in Letterkenny.

Everyone on that road is asked to proceed with caution too.