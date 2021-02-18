Taoiseach commissions National Economic and Social Council research on the Shared Island in 2021

A Shared Island: Projects, Progress and Policy Scoping Paper, setting out a proposed approach to research on the Shared Island Initiative, has been published by the National Economic and Social Council (NESC).

The NESC advises the Taoiseach and Government on strategic policy issues relating to sustainable economic, social and environment development in Ireland.

Referring to the Shared Island: Projects, Progress and Policy Scoping Paper, NESC Director, Dr Larry O’Connell, said: "NESC is responding to a request from the Department of the Taoiseach to carry out research and to produce a comprehensive report on the Shared Island in 2021.

"We will seek to do this in an inclusive manner, engaging with all communities and traditions on this island to build consensus around a shared future, with a focus on actionable areas of cooperation. The work will be underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement and absolute respect for the principle of consent.’

"The NESC research will contribute to building a shared knowledge base and understanding about possible ways in which greater co-operation can emerge across a number of economic, social and environmental areas in Ireland, North and South, and also between these islands East and West. The research will not address the constitutional question, but will focus on sustainable economic, social and environmental development issues in line with NESC’s strategic remit."

The project lead, Dr Helen Johnston, said: "The research will reflect the NESC approach of integrating economic, social and environmental issues.

"Specifically, we will examine areas such as the economy, good jobs, regional development, poverty, mental health, social enterprise, climate and biodiversity, with an overall focus on sustainability and connectivity. Part of the project will involve more in-depth research using a 'place-based' approach drawing on the lived experience of people in border and adjacent communities.’

"NESC is keen to engage with people throughout the island to listen and learn, with a view to linking bottom-up and top-down views and perspectives. Common issues will be identified and shared, with a view to addressing problems in a cooperative way, through innovative solutions."

Welcoming the Shared Island: Projects, Progress and Policy Scoping Paper, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "Now more than ever, it is important to continue the important work in fostering positive North – South and East – West cooperation. The publication of this report is a positive step in informing the work of the Shared Island Unit.

"Overall lessons will be drawn out from the various strands of work, providing insights into how work within the concept of a shared island is understood. On the basis of this work NESC will produce a report for Government later in 2021."





