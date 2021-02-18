New Retrofitting Programme for Donegal social housing launched

The Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme for Social Housing has been revised and enhanced for 2021.

Under the updated programme, Donegal has received an initial allocation of more than €1.2m for the retrofitting of 45 homes in the county.

Commenting on the Energy Efficiency Retrofitting programme, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “The 2021 Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme is a newly revised programme designed around the Programme for Government commitment with an important increase in funding support nationally of €65m, €20m of which has been allocated under the Midlands retrofit programme.

“This revised programme, from my Government colleagues, Ministers O’Brien, Burke and Noonan, will see a significant upscaling - from a ‘shallow’ to ‘deeper retrofit’ - on what has been completed by local authorities in previous years. It will target 2,400 social homes nationally for upgrade works in 2021. In Donegal, the allocation of more than €1.2m is much welcomed funding which will retrofit 45 homes in the county.”

"The Programme for Government (PfG) committed to retrofitting 500,000 homes nationally to a B2/Cost Optimal Equivalent BER standard by 2030. It is expected that approximately 36,500 of those with be local authority owned homes."

