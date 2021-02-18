Donegal women will be “Cracking Up” for this creative arts online workshop

To mark International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8, NCCWN-Donegal Women's Network invites women all over Donegal to join them for a fun and interactive “Cracking Up” creative arts online workshop between 11am-1pm.

It will be facilitated by artist, Julie Griffiths, using the concept of Kintsugi to recognise and embrace women’s lived experiences.

"We'll be looking at the importance of women’s health and equality through the lens of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages) and (SDG5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls)," says Danielle Bonner

development and admin project worker with the body.

"This is a space for acknowledging the importance of women’s wellness, recognising the challenges and difficulties the pandemic has brought to our lives, but also looking at the ways women have gotten through these challenges times."

This is a free workshop but spaces are limited, so if you would like to secure your place, please fill in the online booking form here: https://forms.gle/KbTU5RQ7VLPLtgSB6

This event is part funded by Change Makers Donegal under their Seeds of Change small grants scheme.