COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: 29 new Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal

Guidelines on Covid-19 at Upr Main Street, Letterkenny
There have been 29 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal, according to latest figures issued by the Department of Health.
And while the figure is a significant rise compared to the case numbers on Tuesday and Wednesday, the county’s 14-day incidence rate continues to improve.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to Covid-19 across the country.
44 of these deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.
There have now been a total of 4,082 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 901 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 437 of those new cases were in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.
In Donegal, there were 29 new cases. The figure is up from last Thursday’s figure of 17.
However, it is well down on previous weeks. On Thursday, February 4, the number of new cases in Donegal was 36; on January 28, it was 63 and on January 21, the figure was 135.
Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population is now 176.5. The national figure is 252.9.
As of 8am today, 771 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. There were 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 15, 280,581 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
182,193 people have received their first dose
98,388 people have received their second dose
