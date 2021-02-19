Contact
More needs to be done to tackle the issue of food waste
Fresh moves are on the way to cut down on Donegal’s food waste.
Ireland generates over one million tonnes of food waste each year, and every county needs to do more.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is looking for initiatives to tackle the problem, and wants proposals.
And financial backing will be available under the 2021 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.
Minister McConalogue said: “This funding will further enhance the work previously funded to identify, target and address what is a rapidly growing issue not just here in Ireland but globally.
These initiatives will serve to address that fund’s overall objective of “energising the rural economy” by encouraging innovative job creation and sustainable enterprise development.
He added: “In this current climate with such difficult times, it is more important than ever that we support and promote these important initiatives.”
His call for proposals relates to the provision of services for the support of food waste reduction projects which are designed to reduce food waste generated by food businesses, retailers/wholesalers or suppliers in rural areas.
The deadline for submission of applications is 12:00 (noon) on April 14, 2021. Proposals will be assessed through a competitive process for funding of proposed projects.
Total funding available is as follows: €180,000 for proposals relating to the promotion and/or development of innovative food waste reduction projects which are designed to reduce food waste generated in rural areas. The maximum amount that will be paid to any project is €60,000 (excl VAT). Funding will be awarded on a competitive basis.
Applications should be made via the Call for Proposals application form which is available HERE
