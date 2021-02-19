Public consultation on draft scoping report for the Environmental Assessment of the CAP Strategic Plan

A public consultation on the draft scoping report for the Environmental Assessment of the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 has been announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD.

Commenting on the public consultation, Minister McConalogue said: "I am very pleased to launch this public consultation on an important aspect of the development of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027. In addition to consulting with the designated environmental authorities, my Department is conducting a wider non-statutory public consultation to encourage stakeholder engagement and help inform the environmental assessment of the CAP Strategic Plan.

"I look forward to a full engagement by the relevant bodies and by stakeholders in this process. This is a crucial aspect of forming the next CAP so I am encouraging people to come forward with their views on this."

Scoping is the process of determining the range and level of detail of the environmental issues to be considered for the environmental assessment of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

Full details of the consultation are available HERE.

The consultation will remain open until Tuesday, April 13, 2021.