Children’s Futures campaign warns new Government school plans fail to prioritise most in need

The Children's Futures campaign group has welcomed Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s ‘hopes’ to reopen schools on a phased basis from March 1, 2021. However, the group has also issued a stark warning that the new plans do not sufficiently prioritise children most in need, including vulnerable children and children with additional needs.

The new plans would see junior infants, senior infants as well as first and second class back in school on a phased basis from March 1.

The Children's Futures group, which comprises: AsIAm, Barnardos, Children’s Rights Alliance, Inclusion Ireland, and National Parents Council Primary, believes the new plans are not in keeping with a children’s rights approach, because this approach does not take account of those most disproportionately affected.

This comes after the group published a legal opinion by Alan D.P Brady BL and James Rooney BL, which found the blanket closure of schools to be in breach of the right to an education, as guaranteed by the Constitution of Ireland, the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Adam Harris of AsIAm said: “Children with additional needs are conspicuous by their absence in the plans coming out of Government today – who again prioritise academic attainment over those who are in greatest need.

"Having consistently told us that children with additional needs are a priority, this Government is now performing a U-turn, and at a time when other European countries have been able to keep their schools open. The majority of our children are still out of school and unable to participate in remote lessons. This is not good enough, and frankly a dereliction of duty.”

Lorraine Dempsey of Inclusion Ireland said: "The negative impact of school closures on children with special educational needs (SEN) and disabilities is undeniable.

"Plans outlined by the Taoiseach do not change this one iota for some of the most vulnerable. The plans do not resolve these issues, which means they’re still not meeting their obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). It’s not okay to leave some children behind.”

Campaign members are urging Government, education partners and others to come together and secure a cross-party, cross-sector public commitment to prioritise reopening – and keeping open – schools, in line with public health advice, and limiting the negative impact of lockdown on a generation of children.

Áine Lynch of the National Parents Council Primary said: “We welcome the Taoiseach’s plans to reopen schools, but they fail to prioritise the most vulnerable children.

"It was identified and agreed weeks ago that vulnerable children in mainstream classes needed to be prioritised in their return to school. Countries in other jurisdictions have provided in school education and support throughout the pandemic for vulnerable children. It is unconscionable that these children with additional needs or experiencing other challenges wouldn’t be the first to be prioritised in the reopening of our mainstream classes.”

Suzanne Connolly of Barnardos said: “We welcome the Taoiseach’s comments – but it does not go far enough, especially for the many vulnerable children that will be left behind. And we need to find ways to make up for the loss of educational attainment. We are still looking for a strong and well-resourced recovery plan in place to support children’s social, emotional and educational needs.”

Tanya Ward of the Children’s Rights Alliance said: “If Government is planning a phased return to school on March 1, 2021 for Leaving Certificate students, junior and senior infants and fifth year students, then that is to be welcomed. However, it is a very small step and a step that ignores the needs of the most vulnerable, and leaves them behind. The Government needs to prioritise those most impacted by the lockdown and where online learning is inadequate.”