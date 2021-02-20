Weather forecast for Donegal today, Saturday, February 20, 2021

Today will be mostly dry at first, but outbreaks of rain will spread, reaching all areas by afternoon. A clearance to scattered showers will occur during the evening. It will be another mild day, with highs of 10 or 11 degrees. Fresh to strong southeast to south winds will reach gale force in some coastal areas in the afternoon.

Tonight will be dry night with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. Lows of 3 to 5 degrees, in fresh southerly winds.

Sunday will have a mostly dry start with sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop through the afternoon, most frequent in the west. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Mostly dry on Sunday night with clear spells. The coldest night of the week ahead with lows of 1 to 3 degrees and a touch of frost.

According to Met Éireann, it will continued to be mild with sunny spells and scattered showers for Sunday and Monday, before it becomes wet and windy for Monday night and Tuesday. Turning drier and more settled later in the week with temperatures remaining above average.