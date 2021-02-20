North-west TD slams government on lack of support for projects above a line from Dublin to Galway

A north-west TD has blasted the Government for what she is its cynical disregard of its ‘commitment’ to a policy of balanced regional development.

In a strong attack on the decision to fund projects in the Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Killarney, Kilkenny and Athlone, Marian Harkin TD for Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal described the new proposal as further discrimination against the north-west region and a blatant disregard for balance between regions.

Her comments came after an announcement of a fund to support the development of outdoor dining infrastructure in eight cities and towns – but not one north of a line from Dublin to Galway.

“The failure to include a single town in the north-west in this project totally disregards where government resources are most needed, and choses to ignore the fact that our region has now been returned to EU designation as a Region in Transition from which it had emerged”, she said.

Towns in the north-west deserve the same government support as similar towns in other parts of the country, Deputy Harkin contended, maintaining that this was underlined by the latest national and EU statistics which further emphasised the lack of government action to meet its commitment to Balanced Regional Development.