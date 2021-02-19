Contact

Revealed: Almost 300 Covid-19 fines issued in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

New figures show that 286 Covid-19 fines were issued by An Garda Síochana in Donegal up to Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Nationally, 6,297 €100 fines have been issued for non-essential travel while there have been 263 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

The total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 638.

There were also 197 €500 fines for organising a house party, 747 €150 fines for attending a house party, and 155 €80 fines for not wearing a face covering.

Meanwhile, An Garda Siochana has also updated data which shows that 620 court prosecutions have been initiated to date following consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Fines for non-essential cross-border travel in this jurisdiction came into operation on Monday morning, February 8 2021. 

Traffic data over last weekend showed approximately a 23% decrease in cross border travel compared to previous weekends.

An Garda Síochána continues to find groups gathering (house parties, social gatherings, exercise etc….) in breach of Regulations. 

These are not just breaches of regulations but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk. 

Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high.

An Garda Síochána will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

In enforcing these regulations, Gardaí have been using the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to the public to plan their activities in accordance with Regulations and guidelines.

Current regulations and guidelines are still to stay at home and reduce your contacts, only exercise within 5km of your home.

An Garda Síochána continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence - Travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been in breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.

