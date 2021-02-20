Wanted: Appeal issued for man wanted by police

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information to establish the whereabouts of 26-year-old James Taggart, who is currently unlawfully at large after his license was revoked.

It is possible he may have crossed into Donegal.

James is described as 5'7", slim build (around 63.5 kg), short light brown hair with receding hairline, short brown full beard, blue eyes, Fermanagh accent.

James was last seen wearing a blue coat, black jogging bottoms, white trainers and carrying a gold JD bag with white at the bottom.

Police would appeal to anyone who has seen James Taggart, or who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on 101.

Police would also appeal to him directly to hand himself in.