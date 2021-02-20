Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Exciting new free online service to help Donegal children

Touch-type Read and Spell (TTRS) Literacy and Typing Course

Exciting new online service to help Donegal children

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal County Library Service is to provide a new online service called Touch-type Read and Spell (TTRS).

TTRS is a wonderful literacy programme that has helped many children and adults improve their reading, spelling and to learn touch-typing.

It is specifically designed for those with learning differences such as dyslexia and dyspraxia but is also beneficial to those children with autism and ADHD.

So how does TTRS work?

Touch-type Read and Spell (TTRS) is a multi-sensory course that teaches touch-typing, reading and spelling. The combination of sensory elements, seeing the words, typing and hearing the text helps material “stick” in the mind.

TTRS is modular in design and uses dictation and repetition methods to reinforce learning. The course is designed to suit individuals with diverse learning needs or physical impairments.

It is extremely beneficial to anyone experiencing spelling, reading and writing difficulties.

TTRS is web-based so it can be used on your own devices in the privacy of your home.

For example, a primary school student with dyslexia can use TTRS at home while their teacher can monitor their progress remotely.

It is an ideal programme for the times we live in and the service is provided free from Donegal County Library.

If you wish to register for Touch-type Read and Spell (TTRS) or you would like more information on how the service works, contact them at ttrs@donegalcoco.ie

Don’t forget to have a look at the library website www.donegallibrary.ie for a range of E-Books, E-Magazines and E-Audiobooks.

This initiative is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development through Dormant Accounts Funding.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie