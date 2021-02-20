Exciting new free online service to help Donegal children

Donegal County Library Service is to provide a new online service called Touch-type Read and Spell (TTRS).

TTRS is a wonderful literacy programme that has helped many children and adults improve their reading, spelling and to learn touch-typing.

It is specifically designed for those with learning differences such as dyslexia and dyspraxia but is also beneficial to those children with autism and ADHD.

So how does TTRS work?

Touch-type Read and Spell (TTRS) is a multi-sensory course that teaches touch-typing, reading and spelling. The combination of sensory elements, seeing the words, typing and hearing the text helps material “stick” in the mind.

TTRS is modular in design and uses dictation and repetition methods to reinforce learning. The course is designed to suit individuals with diverse learning needs or physical impairments.

It is extremely beneficial to anyone experiencing spelling, reading and writing difficulties.

TTRS is web-based so it can be used on your own devices in the privacy of your home.

For example, a primary school student with dyslexia can use TTRS at home while their teacher can monitor their progress remotely.

It is an ideal programme for the times we live in and the service is provided free from Donegal County Library.

If you wish to register for Touch-type Read and Spell (TTRS) or you would like more information on how the service works, contact them at ttrs@donegalcoco.ie

Don’t forget to have a look at the library website www.donegallibrary.ie for a range of E-Books, E-Magazines and E-Audiobooks.

This initiative is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development through Dormant Accounts Funding.