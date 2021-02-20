Bottle bank blocked by Donegal town's potholes

Contact
A section of the area beside the bottle banks in Donegal town
There's a growing sense of frustration and anger at the state of the surface of the road at the bottle bank in Donegal town.
Locals have taken to social media today to vent their anger.
Here's a sample of the comments:
"It's always fairly messy there ...how much would it cost the council to put down a bit of tarmac?"
"If it was done properly they wouldn’t have this keep happening, it’s logical."
"Council should put the old road surface tar they take off roads and put it in here as a foundation then tar over it. I'm sure there is plenty of this stuff in council pits around the area"
"Lorries were parked blocking the banks as well ....who is in charge?"
While many of the comments are to the point there's also a few funny remarks:
"For a council amenity it is a disgrace, never mind a mask you need wellies, arm bands and a rubber ring to do the right thing."
"Might take my kayak in tomorrow for spin"
"Stick a camera in there, that's the only time some of our great town leaders come out."
"This phenomenon is called covid circles similar to crop circles . They just appear."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
20 September 1992; Donegal's Tony Boyle, left and team-mate Manus Boyle celebrate after their win over Dublin in the All-Ireland Final Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.