Donegal village enquiries about getting new bottle bank

Contact
Does Churchill want a bottle bank?
Donegal County Council has been asked if it owns any land in Churchill suitable for bottle banks.
The issue was raised at the last meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District by Cllr Michael McBride.
He was told the Bring Bank facility previously located in Churchill was removed following local requests.
"There is currently a Bring Bank facility located in Trentagh which serves this area, said an official reply to his question..
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
20 September 1992; Donegal's Tony Boyle, left and team-mate Manus Boyle celebrate after their win over Dublin in the All-Ireland Final Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.