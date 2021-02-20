Contact

Donegal GAA club to mark historic milestone with unique event

100k walk-run in aid of Ardara children with special needs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Centenary celebrations at the Ardara GAA club officially start on Monday week next.

One of the events to mark this auspicious occasion will involve a little bit of log work ...but all for a good cause.

Ardara people around the world have been asked to join with the club as they walk or run a kilometre (or mile, depending where you are!) for each year of their journey so far.

To register participants should download the Map My Run app, friend request Ardara GAA on it and record their activity during the month.

Registration is by e-mailing ardaragaa1921@gmail.com with name and details and the club will contact participants with the relevant information.

Donations big or small can be made on this PayPal link paypal.me/clgardanratha with all proceeds going towards special needs equipment for our local national schools and playgroup.

"Donations can be made privately anytime before the end of the month of March. With Covid 19, it’s impossible to plan yet as to how we can celebrate this important milestone or if our emigrants will get home to celebrate it with us, but if we can get our Ardara diaspora around the world to join us for this it will be a great start," stated a club spokesperson.

He added: "Make it a family event, take part as an individual or walk or run in memory of a family member who wore our green and gold jersey in the past that is no longer with us.

"Let us know how you are getting on by tagging CLG Ard an Ratha in your photos to us on Facebook or using the hashtag #ardaragaa100.

This is a community event. You don't have to be a club member to take part and everyone is welcome to join us. Please spread the word and join us as we get moving in March. Bigí Linn."

