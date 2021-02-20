Seven new cases of Covid-19 identified here in Donegal

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Saturday, February 20, been notified of 26 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

24 of these deaths occurred in February, one in January and one in October.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 58-98 years.

There has been a total of 4,135 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday February 19, the HPSC has been notified of 988 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has been seven new cases reported here in Donegal.

The five-day moving average here (to midnight February 19) was 15 while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the county (February 6 to February 19) is 155.2

The number of new cases in Donegal during last 14 days (February 6 to February 19) is 247.

There is now a total of 214,378* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

487 are men / 499 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

378 in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 45 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.**



As of 8am today, 719 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 17, 310,900 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

197,609 people have received their first dose

113,291 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 214,378 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.