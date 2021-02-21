Weather forecast for Donegal, Sunday, February 21, 2021

Contact
Sunny spells expected today
Today will see sunny spells and it will be mostly dry, although there will be some isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs of 8 or 9 degrees in fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.
According to Met Éireann, tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells and just the risk of an isolated shower along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, coolest in the south east with a risk of frost and some fog patches in light to moderate southerly breezes.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
After a brief respite it will become very wet and windy again on Monday night and Tuesday. Current indications are that more settled conditions will build over the country later in the week.
