Supercomputer named after pioneering Donegal woman

A young woman from Donegal was at the centre of the development of computer technology in the US but her major contribution was sadly not recognised until much later in her life.

Her name was Kay McNulty and she was born 100 years ago on February 12 in Feymore Creeslough, the third of six children of James McNulty and Anne Nelis.



Two new Supercomputers are set to join the US Defence Department’s stock of sophisticated machines in the Pentagon.

The Army Research Laboratory which houses the Pentagon’s Supercomputing Resource Centre has announced the acquisition.

The systems are named Jean and Kay as a homage to Jean Jennings Bartik and Kathleen (Kay) McNulty Mauchly who are considered by Defence to be “computing pioneers as part of the original team of programmers of the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer” or what the release called the world’s first general purpose computer.



Congratulations to Kay’s family on this recognition.