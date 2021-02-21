Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Supercomputer named after pioneering Donegal woman

Honour for late Kay McNulty from Creeslough

Supercomputer named after pioneering Donegal woman

Kay McNulty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A young woman from Donegal was at the centre of the development of computer technology in the US but her major contribution was sadly not recognised until much later in her life.

Her name was Kay McNulty and she was born 100 years ago on February 12 in Feymore Creeslough, the third of six children of James McNulty and Anne Nelis.

Two new Supercomputers are set to join the US Defence Department’s stock of sophisticated machines in the Pentagon.

The Army Research Laboratory which houses the Pentagon’s Supercomputing Resource Centre has announced the acquisition.

The systems are named Jean and Kay as a homage to Jean Jennings Bartik and Kathleen (Kay) McNulty Mauchly who are considered by Defence to be “computing pioneers as part of the original team of programmers of the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer” or what the release called the world’s first general purpose computer.

Congratulations to Kay’s family on this recognition.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie