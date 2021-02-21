Work on exciting Donegal railway walk stays on track

The Burtonport Railway Walk committee has announced that another couple of days maintenance and drainage work has been completed on the walk.

"We wish to acknowledge the excellent work that Denis has carried out. We hope to have some resurfacing work done in the next couple of weeks and will notify all users a few days prior to it commencing.

"We also wish to acknowledge more people who have become friends of the walk and we now have 38 paid up members since the beginning of 2021.

"We want to thank 14 people who have donated monies under PayPal or credit card directly to our bank account.

Our usual reminder to all users to keep a social distance and keep safe as the walk is extremely busy on a daily basis," said a spokesperson this week.