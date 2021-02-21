Work on exciting Donegal railway walk stays on track

Contact
Work on restoring the Burtonport Railway line walk is progressing well
The Burtonport Railway Walk committee has announced that another couple of days maintenance and drainage work has been completed on the walk.
"We wish to acknowledge the excellent work that Denis has carried out. We hope to have some resurfacing work done in the next couple of weeks and will notify all users a few days prior to it commencing.
"We also wish to acknowledge more people who have become friends of the walk and we now have 38 paid up members since the beginning of 2021.
"We want to thank 14 people who have donated monies under PayPal or credit card directly to our bank account.
Our usual reminder to all users to keep a social distance and keep safe as the walk is extremely busy on a daily basis," said a spokesperson this week.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Mark English of Finn Valley AC, Donegal, right, dips for the line to win the Men's 800m, ahead of Cian McPhillips of Longford AC. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.