Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Work on exciting Donegal railway walk stays on track

Big support for Burtonport project

Work on exciting Donegal railway walk stays on track

Work on restoring the Burtonport Railway line walk is progressing well

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Burtonport Railway Walk committee has announced that another couple of days maintenance and drainage work has been completed on the walk.

"We wish to acknowledge the excellent work that Denis has carried out. We hope to have some resurfacing work done in the next couple of weeks and will notify all users a few days prior to it commencing.

"We also wish to acknowledge more people who have become friends of the walk and we now have 38 paid up members since the beginning of 2021.

"We want to thank 14 people who have donated monies under PayPal or credit card directly to our bank account.
Our usual reminder to all users to keep a social distance and keep safe as the walk is extremely busy on a daily basis," said a spokesperson this week.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie