Donegal communities looking for Covid-19 response volunteers

Community response to Covid-19 - helpers wanted
Covid Community Response South West Donegal are looking for volunteers that could spare a little time for those who need it.
If you are Covid free, healthy and have not been in contact with anyone with the virus symptoms, and wish to help out please contact (074) 9731666.
Any elderly and vulnerable people living in the Killybegs, Bruckless and Dunkineely areas who are unable to get out, they can call contact the above number for assistance.
Volunteers are still delivering hot meals three days a week and can help with shopping and prescriptions.
