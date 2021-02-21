Donegal village appeals for urgent drainage work to be done

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has been asked to carry out urgent drainage on the N14 at Mondooey Lower, Manorcunningham.

The request came from Cllr Donal Coyle at the recent Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District meeting.

He was told the council's area office will investigate this matter and will apply for funding from the TII to carry out the necessary improvements.

Cllr Coyle said he welcomed the news and hoped the work would be carried out soon.