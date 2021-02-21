Donegal roads will be gritted tonight

Contact
Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes
A number of routes are to be gritted tonight, Sunday, February 21.
The Donegal County Council gritting lorries will be out from 8pm.
The following routes will be gritted:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
LT: Letterkenny Town
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2
Assume that no road is ice free.
