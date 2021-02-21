Donegal roads will be gritted tonight

A number of routes are to be gritted tonight, Sunday, February 21.

The Donegal County Council gritting lorries will be out from 8pm.

The following routes will be gritted:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

LT: Letterkenny Town



Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2



Assume that no road is ice free.