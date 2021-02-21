Disqualified driver detected by gardaí in Donegal is arrested - court appearance will follow

A disqualified driver was detected by the Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit today at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in the Ballyshannon area, with the help of the mobility app.

According to gardaí, the driver was arrested and a court appearance will follow.

A post on the Garda Siochana Donegal facebook page about the incident added: “Do not take any chances when it comes to road safety. Chances are that you might regret doing so!”