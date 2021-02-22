Contact
NCCWN-Donegal Women's Network is hosting two relaxation coffee mornings for women in Donegal starting on consecutive Wednesdays next month, March 3 and 10, running between 10.30am and 12 noon.
"We will be joined by RelaxKids Donegal - Bernadine Boyle, who will lead a chill and chat session, with relaxation practices, breathing exercises and more," says Danielle Bonner, development and admin project worker with NCCWN-Donegal Women's Network.
If you would like to join any of these coffee mornings please just fill in the form link here: https://forms.gle/fXugh9ZsQ2bDvqK4A and they will be in contact with you with the invite zoom link.
