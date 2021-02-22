INTO calls for review of online Gaeltacht course fees

Contact
Concerns about Gaeltacht course fees
The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) has called on the Department of Education and Comhchoiste Náisiúnta na gColáistí Samhraidh (CONCOS) to review the fees currently being charged for online Gaeltacht courses.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, traditional courses cannot take place in the Gaeltacht and student teachers must instead attend online courses which the INTO welcomed as an alternative option during the pandemic.
However, the INTO has noted the concerns of student teachers regarding significant fees currently being charged for online Gaeltacht courses, relative to the fees usually charged for attending traditional, immersive, in-person courses in the Gaeltacht.
The fees being charged for online courses appear excessive considering the cost for accommodation and in-person supports has been removed.
The INTO consistently called for the reinstatement of a grant for student teachers to attend Gaeltacht courses, which had been abolished by the Government during the recession.
"We acknowledge that the grant has been re-instated for some student teachers, however in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic we call for exceptional funding/supports to be urgently made available to all student teachers who will participate in online Gaeltacht courses this year," a spokesperson said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.