Man killed in a road collision in Derry city

The collision happened close to Altnagelvin Hospital this morning.
Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Derry on Monday morning.
A man in his 40s died after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on the Glenshane Road shortly after 5.30am.
The road has been closed in both directions at Altnagelvin Hospital and will remain closed for some time.
Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route where possible.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 211 of 22/02/21.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
