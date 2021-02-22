Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Six Donegal based charities each receive €500 donation from Aldi’s Donegal store staff

Over €77,500 donated to local charities through Aldi’s Community Grants Programme

Six Donegal based charities each receive €500 donation from Aldi’s Donegal store staff

Karla Gibson (right) of Animals in Need Charity Shop Letterkenny celebrates receiving a €500 donation from Aldi Donegal town Store Charity Champion Oonagh Molloy (left) as part of Aldi’s programme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A total of six Donegal-based charities have become the latest beneficiaries of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from the Aldi store teams in  Donegal.

€500 grants were presented to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, RNLI Lough Swilly Lifeboat Centre, Burtonport Animal Rescue, Cara House Family Resource Centre, Animals in Need Charity Shop Letterkenny and Finn Valley Family Resource Centre.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to 750 local projects to date, donating over €375,000 since 2016. 

 Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said:

“We are very proud to have been able to contribute to supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Donegal.

The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement into 2021.”

 Operating six stores in County Donegal, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community.  To date throughout Ireland, Aldi has donated a total of €2.6m worth of meals to FoodCloud, over €20,000 in vouchers to Barnardos for vulnerable families (since our partnership launch in October 2020) and €375,000 to the Community Grants programme since 2016 and helped raise over €1.5m since partnering with the Irish Cancer Society in 2016..

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie