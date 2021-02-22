Six Donegal based charities each receive €500 donation from Aldi’s Donegal store staff

A total of six Donegal-based charities have become the latest beneficiaries of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from the Aldi store teams in Donegal.

€500 grants were presented to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, RNLI Lough Swilly Lifeboat Centre, Burtonport Animal Rescue, Cara House Family Resource Centre, Animals in Need Charity Shop Letterkenny and Finn Valley Family Resource Centre.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to 750 local projects to date, donating over €375,000 since 2016.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said:

“We are very proud to have been able to contribute to supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Donegal.

The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement into 2021.”

Operating six stores in County Donegal, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. To date throughout Ireland, Aldi has donated a total of €2.6m worth of meals to FoodCloud, over €20,000 in vouchers to Barnardos for vulnerable families (since our partnership launch in October 2020) and €375,000 to the Community Grants programme since 2016 and helped raise over €1.5m since partnering with the Irish Cancer Society in 2016..